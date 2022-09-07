ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Gerhard Fusenig Acquires 2,803 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,803 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,054 ($12.74) per share, with a total value of £29,543.62 ($35,697.95).
ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,058 ($12.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,093.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,106.70. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 954 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,314 ($15.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £724.91 million and a PE ratio of 319.17.
ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile
See Also
