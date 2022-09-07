ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Gerhard Fusenig Acquires 2,803 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,803 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,054 ($12.74) per share, with a total value of £29,543.62 ($35,697.95).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,058 ($12.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,093.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,106.70. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 954 ($11.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,314 ($15.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £724.91 million and a PE ratio of 319.17.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

