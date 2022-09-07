ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $25.37 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. ICHI has a market cap of $25.37 million and $650,990.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00027126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00873109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016222 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,568 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.