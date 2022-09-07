Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.31% of Ichor worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $4,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.