Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.31 million and $157.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00875476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016062 BTC.
Iconic Token Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
