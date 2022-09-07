Idavoll Network (IDV) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00883190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

