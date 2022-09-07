Idavoll Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $425,181.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.73 or 0.03374232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00860673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

