Idea Chain Coin Price Hits $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

