Ideaology Achieves Market Cap of $289,468.75 (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $289,468.75 and approximately $81,424.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134639 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035908 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023260 BTC.
Ideaology Profile
IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.
Ideaology Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.