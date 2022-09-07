IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.07

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and traded as low as $27.09. IGM Financial shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 7,565 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4368 per share. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

