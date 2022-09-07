IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.07

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and traded as low as $27.09. IGM Financial shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 7,565 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
IGM Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.