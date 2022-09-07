iMe Lab (LIME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $468,468.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $468,468.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00883190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016312 BTC.
About iMe Lab
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling iMe Lab
Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.