iMe Lab (LIME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $468,468.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $468,468.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00883190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016312 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.