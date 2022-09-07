Immutable (DARA) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable has a total market cap of $326,332.42 and approximately $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,031.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Immutable Coin Profile

