Immutable (DARA) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Immutable (DARA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable has a total market cap of $326,332.42 and approximately $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,031.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
Immutable Coin Profile
Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable
