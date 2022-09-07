Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Shares Down 1.7%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 5,842,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 35,684,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

About Imperial Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

