INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 121,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 41.87% and a negative net margin of 9,233.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in INmune Bio by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in INmune Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

(Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.