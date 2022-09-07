Insider Buying: Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) Director Acquires 65,000 Shares of Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) Director Jesus Fernandez Lopez purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.26 per share, with a total value of C$146,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,833 shares in the company, valued at C$442,582.58.

AYM stock opened at C$3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12-month low of C$3.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

