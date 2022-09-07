Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$239,000.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.80 per share, with a total value of C$239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,488,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,266,156,800.80.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 500 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,675.00.
ATCO Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE ACO.X opened at C$46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.71. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
See Also
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.