Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$239,000.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$47.80 per share, with a total value of C$239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,488,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,266,156,800.80.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 500 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,675.00.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.71. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.46.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.39.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

