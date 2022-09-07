Insider Buying: Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Buys 14,858 Shares of Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider Michelle Cracknell purchased 14,858 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.86 ($12,028.59).

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 69.25 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.86. Just Group plc has a one year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 98.85 ($1.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £719.20 million and a PE ratio of -19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Just Group’s payout ratio is -0.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JUST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 116 ($1.40).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

