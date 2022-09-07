Insider Buying: Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Buys 14,858 Shares of Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider Michelle Cracknell purchased 14,858 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.86 ($12,028.59).
Just Group Stock Performance
Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 69.25 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.86. Just Group plc has a one year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 98.85 ($1.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £719.20 million and a PE ratio of -19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.87.
Just Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Just Group’s payout ratio is -0.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Further Reading
