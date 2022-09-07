Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys 56 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy bought 56 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137.20 ($165.78).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Ken Murphy bought 53 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £137.27 ($165.87).

Tesco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 255.90 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.48. The firm has a market cap of £19.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,346.84. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesco Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

