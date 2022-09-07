Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys 56 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy bought 56 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £137.20 ($165.78).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, Ken Murphy bought 53 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £137.27 ($165.87).
Tesco Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 255.90 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.48. The firm has a market cap of £19.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,346.84. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
