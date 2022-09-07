Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Senior Officer Sells C$11,401.02 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer Mike Buick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.67, for a total value of C$11,401.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,132,674.80.

SunOpta Price Performance

TSE:SOY opened at C$12.81 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$14.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16.

Get SunOpta alerts:

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.