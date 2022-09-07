Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,978.00

Insight Protocol (INX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $66,718.85 and $1,978.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

