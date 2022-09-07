InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $283,506.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About InsurAce

INSUR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

