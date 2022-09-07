Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAGPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.242 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

