Insured Finance Reaches Market Cap of $204,273.32 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $204,273.32 and $2,125.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,833,282 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

