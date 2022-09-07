Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 5,115 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $91.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $4.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 57.45%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

