Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 8,979 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 785.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

