Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 203 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $276.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

