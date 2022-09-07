Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $339.56 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.