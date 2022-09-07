Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE WHR opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.02. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

