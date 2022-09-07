Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 170,413 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

