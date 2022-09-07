Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 557.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

