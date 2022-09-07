Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

