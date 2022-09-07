Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 801,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,167,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

