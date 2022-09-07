Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 409.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $4,792,523.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,786,592 shares of company stock valued at $180,572,246 in the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

