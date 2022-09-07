Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

