Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

