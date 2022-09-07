Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 472 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

