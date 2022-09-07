Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock worth $15,924,562. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Trading Down 1.4 %

AMCR opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

