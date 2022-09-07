Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Shares of EL stock opened at $246.15 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.61.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

