Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

