Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REMX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

