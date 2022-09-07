Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 552,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 32,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IAGG opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

