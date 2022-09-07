Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $212.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

