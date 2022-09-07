Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCR opened at $255.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.03. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

