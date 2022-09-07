Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 6,389 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

