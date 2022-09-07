Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $48.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $6.46 or 0.00033448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,998,856 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

