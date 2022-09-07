Internet Computer (ICP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $48.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $6.46 or 0.00033448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,998,856 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.