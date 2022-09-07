Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $76,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

