Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 164,765 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $202.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.