Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,176,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

PSCC stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.