Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of ICMB opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

