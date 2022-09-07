Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
Shares of ICMB opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.