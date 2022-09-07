Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.89. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

