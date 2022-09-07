Invitation Homes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,455 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the average volume of 2,205 put options.
Shares of INVH opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
